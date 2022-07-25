“Everybody sees”; Mano Menezes pins Palmeiras coaching staff after defeat at Allianz Parque

Coach Mano Menezes, from Internacional, didn’t miss the chance to snipe Abel Ferreira and the Palmeiras coaching staff after the Colorado defeat this Sunday (24). In a fierce dispute, Alviverde overcame the Rio Grande do Sul team by 2 to 1, but not without an exchange of barbs between the commissions during the match.

In the final stretch of the first half of the dispute, the Colorado coach did not escape the lenses of the broadcast cameras and was caught yelling at the referee. With the open field microphone, Mano could be heard saying to the referees: “Are you f**king at them? Are you f**king at them?“, he shouted, while gesturing with one hand.

In a press conference after the match, Mano Menezes spoke about the heated discussion on the edge of the lawn with Abel Ferreira’s assistants. At one point in the game, the Inter coach made a gesture with his hands, popularly known as “talk a lot”, in the direction of the Portuguese.

“You don’t even need to make gestures. Everyone sees it, right?”, pinned Mano, at first. However, he clarified that there was no disagreement. “But we understand each other well. At the break, I hugged the assistant and everything is fine. They’re country-side stuff.”, he added, alleviating a possible discomfort between the parties.