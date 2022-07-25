Everything you need to notice in the new trailer

What You Might Have Missed in Netflix’s New Sandman Trailer
During San Diego Comic-Con, a new trailer for sandman was released. Netflix’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s story will bring Tom Sturridge as Morpheuswho finds his freedom after spending a century trapped in the realm of humans.
The preview brought a lot of news and references from the comics and, so you don’t get lost, we’ve separated everything you need to notice in the trailer!
sand pouch
Right at the beginning of the trailer, we see Dream wearing his famous sand pouchthis is one of the three tools created by him that help him in his work.
Endowed with a lot of magic, the pouch contains sand capable of inducing pleasant dreams in its target. When Morpheus was captured by the humans, the item was stolen and ended up in the hands of John Constantinebefore the sorcerer lost it.
The Kingdom of Desire
After seeing the Dream wandering through some inhospitable places, we see a large statue appearing among the clouds. Your arms are raised in a position of pleasure and in the center of your open chest we see a beating heart.
In the comics, his realm is said to be a faithful reproduction of Desire, created in every detail through the entity’s blood, flesh, bones, and skin.
This is the realm of Desire, part of the Endless and quite an interesting (and somewhat antagonistic) figure for the Sandman.
Corinthian
then we see Corinthian, which should be the big villain of the season. In several scenes of the preview, we have the villain threatening people and assuming to be a big nightmare that is chasing dreams.
In the comics, he is a terrifying serial killer with slitted eyes that he hides with sunglasses. He is responsible for creating nightmares in the Dreaming, using his talents to stimulate the darkest aspects of humanity and play with their greatest fears.
Extremely violent and disturbing, he leaves a trail of death wherever he goes. In the series, he must do just that, being a threat to the Dreaming.
Doctor Fate
One of the most disturbing figures in Preludes and Nocturnesthe first volume of Sandman that will be adapted into the series, is John DeeO Doctor Fate.
The terrifying and terrifying villain is with the dream rockone of the most powerful tools in the Dream, capable of controlling people and manipulating them.
Dee will be lived by David Thewlis in the series and, in the trailer, he appears sitting in a diner. This is where the villain takes control over several people and forces them to perform a series of terrible and monstrous acts, until he is fought and defeated by the Dream.
Gregory
Another interesting point of the trailer is the appearance of Gregorythe green gargoyle of Cain. We can see the little monster being caressed by abel who, in the comics, ends up receiving a baby gargoyle as a gift from his brother.
In the comics, it is this creature that finds and rescues Morpheus when he returns to the Dreaming, totally weakened after his years of imprisonment in the mortal realm.
In another scene from the trailer, we see Sandman with tears in his eyes as he appears to be undoing Gregory, reabsorbing his dream particles.
Rose Walker
In the midst of one of the scenes of Johanna Constantinewe see briefly Rose Walkerplayed by Kyo Ra, who appears holding a child’s hand.
In the comics, she is a woman who has a very strong relationship with the Dreaming, being the vortex of dreams and granddaughter of Unity Kinkaid — another very interesting figure from the comics.
The hell
In the search for his tools, Dream ends up going to Hell to retrieve his helmetwho ended up in the clutches of a demon after his arrest.
There he is received by Lucifer, played by Gwendoline Christie, who asks her what a dream in hell is worth. Then we see him surrounded by an infernal legion that stirs.
In the comics, the protagonist has to compete against the demon that possesses the Elmo, fighting in a game of imagination until he manages to beat him.
The death
As the trailer progresses, we see Dream talking to the Deathlived by Kirby Howell-Baptiste. As the entity does its work snatching the souls of the dying, it converses with and advises its brother.
In the comics, this is exactly what happens in Death’s first appearance, something that happens in the story. The Sound of Your Wings. In it, after fighting John Dee, Sandman is somewhat melancholy and rediscovers his purpose after spending a day with his sister.
Merv
Mervyn Pumpkin Headone of the funniest characters in comics, also appears in the trailer.
The creature is a scarecrow that lives in the Dreaming, responsible for building and maintaining this kingdom. Quite chatty, he is constantly mumbling about how useless his work is, as the Dreaming is easily modified by Morpheus.
In the series, he will have the iconic voice of Mark Hamilland appears next to Matthewthe crow of the Dream, and Viviennethe guardian of the Dreaming library.