Expect to see good results from malls, say BTG and Santander; two companies will stand out – Money Times

You shopping malls Brazilians will have a great season of results, assess analysts BTG Pactual (BPAC11) It’s from Santander (SANB11).

According to BTG, mall operators should be the positive highlight of the crop, considering the solid growth in sales, the closing of discounts, the transfer of high inflation to rents and strong operating margins.

For the bank, two companies should stand out in the second quarter of the year: multiplan (MULT3) and Iguatemi (IGTI11).

Both reported previews that pleased the market, with the sales portfolio growing around 30% compared to the second quarter of 2019.

“A solid sales performance is allowing malls to pass on high inflation to rents (the SSR [sigla para Same Store Rent, ou Aluguéis Mesmas Lojas, traduzido para o português] of Iguatemi rose 56% vs. the second quarter of 2019)”, highlight Gustavo Cambauva, Elvis Credendio and Bruno Tomazetto, analysts who signed the report released this Friday (22).

Santander also sees Multiplan and Iguatemi standing out in relation to the rest of the sector. The institution says that the two companies disclosed SSR and SSS (acronym for Same Store Sales, or Vendas Mesmas Lojas, translated into Portuguese) “impressive”, alleviating potential concerns associated with higher occupancy costs.

“Multiplan and Iguatemi are the preferred names within our coverage universe, supported by a strong momentum of gains and valuation attractive vs. historical standards”, comment Fanny Oreng, Antonio Castrucci and Matheus Meloni, from Santander’s analysis team.

Despite the preference, Santander estimates that the brMalls (BRML3) and the Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3) should also report positive operating trends, with NOI (net operating income) still on an accelerating trajectory.

“SSS recovery and a slower pace of discount removals could lead to improvements in delinquency rates and potentially a reversal in provisions, particularly for brMalls,” the bank’s analysts say.

Properties

BTG is less optimistic about the office segment. The bank expects vacancy rates to remain at high levels, reflecting weak leasing activity, which puts pressure on companies’ revenues.

O logistics segmenton the other hand, should maintain a good pace, with revenue growth supported by the expansion of GLA (gross leasable area) in the quarter and by higher occupancy rates, reflecting the growth of the e-commerce.

