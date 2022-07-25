Fabergé eggs: the enigmatic and extravagant objects of the Russian imperial family that are now worth millions

Abhishek Pratap 8 seconds ago News Comments Off on Fabergé eggs: the enigmatic and extravagant objects of the Russian imperial family that are now worth millions 0 Views

Peter Fabergé egg at an exhibition in Germany

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Fabergé eggs, about 50 decorative oval pieces, were commissioned by the Russian imperial family between 1885 and 1916

They are works of art renowned for their elaborate metal and gemstone ornaments, whose extravagance reminds the world how powerful the tsars were, and which are currently worth millions of dollars.

The Fabergé eggs, about 50 decorative oval pieces, were commissioned by the Russian imperial family between 1885 and 1916.

It all started as a gift from Emperor Alexander III to his wife Maria Feodorovna during Easter, which is celebrated annually by the Orthodox Church.

But their beauty and particularity made the royal family turn them into a tradition. Every year, the emperor ordered a new egg for his wife. And his son Nicholas II continued the legacy after the Tsar died.

Tags

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Rooster: Cuca makes a car trip from Curitiba to BH this Monday

Coach Cuca, expected in Cidade do Galo for his official presentation as Atlético’s coach, is …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved