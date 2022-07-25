Fábio Assunção reports that he visited Guilherme de Pádua in prison and that a former actor confessed

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 12 seconds ago Entertainment Comments Off on Fábio Assunção reports that he visited Guilherme de Pádua in prison and that a former actor confessed 0 Views

Fábio Assunção visited the murderer Guilherme de Pádua shortly after his arrest




About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Jesuíta Barbosa reconnects with her ex-boyfriend and the two are seen in an atmosphere of romance in a bar in SP

Jesuíta Barbosa has just resumed her relationship with photographer Fábio Audi, from whom she had …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved