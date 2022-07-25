Fábio Assunção reports that he visited Guilherme de Pádua in prison and that a former actor confessed

support the 247

247 – The documentary Pact Brutal, which tells the story of the murder of Daniella Perez (1970-1992), released this Thursday (21), by HBO Max, presented many revelations, until then unknown to the general public. One of them is that Fábio Assunção visited the murderer Guilherme de Pádua shortly after his arrest and heard from his mouth the confession of the crime, according to the actor himself confirmed in the series. The report is from the portal Na Telinha.

Fábio Assunção explained that he had the opportunity to speak with the criminal shortly after the arrest in the act was decreed, still during the wake of Glória Perez’s daughter. The actor was Daniella’s romantic partner in the soap opera De Corpo e Alma (1992) and, consequently, Bira’s rival, played by Guilherme de Pádua.

“When I woke up I went to the police station and spoke to the chief and asked: ‘Are you sure?’ and he replied: ‘he confessed, do you want to talk to him?’, said Fábio during his testimony for the documentary. made all content available to the public.

Also in the documentary, Fabio Assunção told how he met Daniella Perez’s killer inside the prison. “I entered the cell, I was in disbelief. There were two single beds, he was on the other side at the end, I sat on the other and he looked at me and said: ‘I ended my life'”, narrated the actor. , who would become one of the great names of Brazilian soap operas and is scheduled to play All Flowers, by João Emanuel Carneiro, for Globoplay and which is scheduled to premiere in November.

The actor confirmed that he was shocked by Guilherme de Padua’s statement. “You see the selfish thing, he took a person’s life and he thinks he ended his life,” he recalled with emotion when referring to the tragic end of Daniella Perez.

