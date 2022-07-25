Fábio de Melo has a swollen face and reveals his illness to the public

+ Globo humorist makes a date on Tinder, is kidnapped and is held captive for five days: “They burned”

+ Son of Andressa Urach exposes his own mother and accuses her of deleting her videos on youtube: ‘Crime’

Father Fábio de Melo participated in the program Altas Horas da Globo and drew attention for swelling in his face

Father Fábio de Melo, known all over Brazil, went viral on social media and drew attention for a swelling on his face during the program ‘Altas Horas’, by Serginho Groismann from Globo.

The swelling on Fábio de Melo’s face led fans to speculate if he had performed the facial harmonization procedure.

Interviewed by Bruno Tálamo, Father Fábio de Melo declared that he suffers from Meniére Syndrome, according to him, “The symptoms are hearing loss and labyrinth disturbance and, in some people, it causes a lot of dizziness”.

“Happy”, Denílson exposes relationship with boy and assumes what he feels: “This guy is special” Manu Gavassi removes silicone from her breasts and adheres to radical change: “Judged and ridiculed” Claudia Raia and Enzo Celulari celebrate the arrival of a baby in the family and fans are excited: “Saúde”

Fábio de Melo revealed that he recently went through a crisis of the syndrome and had to make high use of steroids, which caused swelling in his face.

Ménière’s syndrome is a rare disorder that affects the inner ear, and is characterized by frequent episodes of vertigo, hearing loss and tinnitus.

In some cases, the syndrome affects only one of the ears, but it may occur in both, despite being little known, it still affects men between 20 and 50 years old. The syndrome has no cure, but otolaryngologists provide treatment such as a low-sodium diet and physical therapy, for example. WHICH IS The symptoms of Fábio de Melo’s disease can vary, and the intensity varies from person to person, but the main symptoms are: Vertigo; Dizziness; Loss of balance; Buzz; Decreased or lost hearing; Plugged ear feeling. The causes of the condition are not confirmed, but it could be due to an excess of fluid accumulation in the ears or a change in the ear canals. As soon as the symptoms are identified, do like Fábio de Melo and look for an otorhinolaryngologist.