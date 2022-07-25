Famous Frank, beloved of Brazil, has a stroke and is rushed to hospital

Celebrity remains hospitalized and not much is known about his current state of health

The health of the former reality star Frank Fritzof relic hunters, started to get worse in the year 2020, after the pandemic. He has been hospitalized in the US since last Thursday (21), after having suffered a stroke.

And all that is known so far is that until Saturday (23), he was in the ICU, however, there is no information about the hospital where he is hospitalized, nor about who helped him. Frank Fritz currently lives in Davenport, Iowa State. Some North American TV sites even said that doctors “fight to save your life”, but none of this has been confirmed.

The column still looked for the History channel to bring more information, however, this did not happen until then. Frank became known in the 21 seasons of Hunters, which is currently in its 22nd season, as the grumpy sidekick to Mike Wolfe (who lives in Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee).

For those who don’t know, it’s a reality show designed by Wolfe that shows the duo “hunting” for antiques and trinkets throughout the interior of the USA (and even in Europe). The reality show is one of the biggest audiences for History around the world (behind only “Aliens from the Past”).

BACK SURGERY

About two years ago, in the middle of the pandemic, Frank Fritz had to undergo back correction surgery. In some episodes of reality, he even comments on the problem. Before that, he had already started a treatment to modify his diet and revealed that he asked for almost 20 kilos.

“We want to count on you”, Joel Datena paralyzes newspaper, exposes change in Band and confirms: “Another channel” Linn Da Quebrada, after BBB, abandons everything, leaves the country and says goodbye: “As they say, I flopped” Famous exposes what Sandy’s husband does in a bath and video is released: “Stimulates”

He then claimed to suffer from Crohn’s disease (a syndrome that irritates the intestines causing severe pain and diarrhea). He spent months away to recover from back surgery. When he was due to return, in May of last year, he learned that he had been fired by Mike Wolfe, who owns the “format”.