Fans of Anitta, 29, continue to honor Marília Mendonça, who would have turned 27 this Friday (22). They recalled when the funk singer won the Best Singer category at “Domingão do Faustão” (Globo) in 2016, but made a point of sharing the award on stage with the sertaneja, who died in a plane crash in early November 2021.

“I am very happy to have won this award, but I want to share it with Marília. It’s a happiness to be elected by my fans, but I can win today, tomorrow it can be Marília and the day after tomorrow, I can win again and so on. I love her very much”, began Anitta, declaring herself to the sertaneja

“It is very difficult to conquer things with personality. Marília is like that and who liked it, liked it and who didn’t like it, didn’t like it. I love it and that’s why she’s so successful. She writes very well and gives away her compositions to her friends. Marília is not a selfish person. I won, but if she won, she would be happy too,” continued Anitta.

Anitta and Marília Mendonça. Photo: reproduction

“I heard Anitta call me and I came back! The shoe was hurting me”, said Marília, good-natured and who arrived barefoot on stage. After embracing each other on stage, the countrywoman sang a snippet of “Infiel” a cappella. “First of all, I want to explain why I’m barefoot. I have a show and I took my shoes off to go there. I really want to say thank you. We have a very beautiful thing. My happiness is very great to be by your side”, said Marília.

She also left a message for all women in the country, whether artists or anonymous. “This year is for women. We are conquering our space more every day and that’s what I want: this union. I always want to build this union between the singers”, declared Marília at the time.