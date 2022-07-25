Fausto Vera arrives in Brazil and signs with Corinthians this Monday | Corinthians

Argentine midfielder Fausto Vera arrived in Brazil on Sunday night and will sign a contract with Corinthians this Monday.

Vera left Argentina in the late afternoon. In Brazil, president Duílio Monteiro Alves and football manager Alessandro Nunes stayed in São Paulo and didn’t even travel to Belo Horizonte, where Timão beat Atlético-MG 2-1, to work out the last details of the transfer.

Corinthians will buy 70% of the steering wheel’s economic rights, while the remaining part will be with the Argentine club and with the athlete himself. Behind the scenes at Timão, there is talk of 5 million dollars (about R$ 22 million at the current price), in installments, an amount not confirmed.

The 22-year-old midfielder was at Argentinos Juniors. After signing, Timão will arrange for Fausto Vera’s registration in the CBF, so that he is regularized in time to play in the Copa do Brasil.

In order to be able to play in the quarterfinals, against Atlético-GO, and also in the semi and final if Timão advances, the Argentine midfielder must be entered in the competition by Tuesday the 26th.

The first match of the quarterfinals between Corinthians and Atlético-GO takes place on Wednesday, at 21:30, at Antônio Accioly stadium. The return is scheduled for the 17th, at Neo Química Arena.

After carrying out exams and signing a contract, the alvinegro reinforcement will arrive to compete for position with Maycon, Du Queiroz, Cantillo, Xavier and Roni. From next year, Paulinho will also be available again, after a serious knee injury.

Vera will be Corinthians’ 10th signing for the season. Before him, Paulinho, Bruno Melo, Robson Bambu, Ivan, Júnior Moraes, Maycon, Rafael Ramos, Yuri Alberto and Balbuena arrived.

