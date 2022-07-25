Fausto Vera arrives in Brazil to finalize negotiations with Corinthians

Last Sunday night, Argentine midfielder Fausto Vera landed in Brazil. The player, who was at Argentinos Juniors, should be the new reinforcement of Corinthians.

According to ge.globe, Vera left Argentina late Sunday afternoon and was awaited by President Duilio Monteiro Alves and football manager Alessandro Nunes. The pair did not travel with Timão to follow the victory against Atlético-MG precisely to settle the final details of the transfer.

As determined by the My Helmthe Argentine steering wheel will cost around 6 million dollars (R$ 33 million) to the club for 70% of the economic rights. The initial contribution will be U$ 4.5 million (about R$ 25 million at the current price), with another US$ 1.5 million in bonuses. Thus, with taxes and commission, there is the possibility of the total value for Fausto Vera approaching U$ 8 millions.

It is worth remembering that Fausto Vera had his best season in Argentine football in 2022. The midfielder played in the Olympic Games in 2021 and became increasingly important in the team. The athlete became captain of Argentinos Juniors, leader of the local championship, contributing with five goals and four assists.

It is important to note that Fausto Vera has great chances of being a reinforcement for Timão in the quarterfinals and in a possible semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. For this to happen, Corinthians needs to regularize the player in the CBF and register Vera in the competition until this Tuesday, July 26th.

By the time Fausto Vera signs with Timão, the club will reach its third signing in the middle of 2022. So far, Corinthians has already brought forward Yuri Alberto and defender Balbuena, both for one season.

See more at: Ball Market.