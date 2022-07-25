Fiat Argo 2023 arrives without the expected automatic transmission and price starts at R$ 75,490 | releases

At the front, the hatch appears with the bumper with more demarcated lines, giving more prominence to the fog lights. The grille is also new, looks thinner and brings a touch of gradient.

The model it still arrives with new alloy wheels and differentiated hubcaps. There is also a new color option: the Gray Strato. The rear remains the same as the 2022 model. Inside, the main change is in the steering wheel, which debuted on the Pulse and should equip the entire new Fiat line.

In the mechanical part, the Argo continues to offer the 1.0 Firefly three-cylinder engine with up to 77 hp and 10.9 kgfm in the Argo 1.0 and Drive 1.0 versions. The transmission is a five-speed manual

The 1.3 Firefly four-cylinder engine that delivers up to 107 hp and 13.7 kgfm now only appears in the adventurous version, the Trekking. The propeller was precisely the one quoted to receive the CVT automatic transmission that simulates seven gears, but keeps only the manual transmission.

One of the reasons for this absence must be the lack of parts that has haunted automakers since the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020.

In terms of design, the most expensive option in the range also comes with new features. There are new designs with black stickers and orange details present on both the hood and sides. The traditional logo which has three different shapes remains in the template.