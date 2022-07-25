Fiat Argo 2023 has light touches and bets on the 1.0 engine against the HB20

THE Fiat just updated the hatch Argo for the 2023 line. But the changes are discreet and almost imperceptible to the eye. Basically, the compact shows grille and slightly redesigned bumpers and, inside, the novelty is the steering wheel of the SUV Pulse. So the main change was to mechanics. Now, the model arrives within the new emission limits of the Proconve L7. So, bet everything on the versions with 1.0 Firefly flex engine, which now generates 75 horsepower and 10.7 mkgf of torque. The transmission is a five-speed manual.

It is with this set, therefore, that Argo concentrates its sales volume. In other words, with it you will be able to confront the new Hyundai HB20what was renewed this month. The competition between the compacts promises to be even fiercer than last year, when the South Korean brand hatch won the Fiat Argo among the best-selling passenger cars.

However, one caveat. Unlike the new line Chronos, which recently debuted in Argentina with visual and mechanical upgrades, the Argo did not receive the long-awaited CVT gearbox. The manufacturer even confirmed that the duo would win the new transmission that simulates 7 gears, following the 1.3 Firefly flex engine – which now only equips the Trekking version of the Argo. However, only the sedan received the news. It is worth remembering that the 1.3-liter four-cylinder offers 107 hp and a maximum torque of 13.4 mkgf with ethanol.

Visually, the Fiat Argo received subtle changes. Starting with the front, the bumper, which involves the central air intake and the fog lights, has been remodeled and features more striking lines. In turn, the large one gained a gradient finish and was unified with the headlights, following market trends. Even, according to the automaker, the headlights remained in the central position. Thus, the big news was the Gray Strato color (below), which entered the hatch portfolio.

At the rear, there were no changes. According to the automaker, a point that deserves attention are the new hubcaps and alloy wheels that equip all versions. In addition, it is important to mention that the Trekking version, the most adventurous of the family, received exclusive news. In addition to a differentiated bumper, there are new stickers in black and orange, with a more sporty proposal. They are present both on the hood and on the sides.

In the cabin, the only focus of attention is that the Argo inherited the multifunctional steering wheel from the Pulse SUV. Therefore, the rest remains practically the same as the previous model. Remembering that the hatch comes with a 7-inch multimedia center, with connection to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Among the technological and safety features are traction and stability control, ramp starting aid, reversing camera, among others.

See prices available on the website:

Fiat Argo 1.0: BRL 75,490

BRL 75,490 Drive 1.0: BRL 79,490

BRL 79,490 Drive 1.0 (S-Design Package): BRL 83,480

BRL 83,480 Trekking 1.3: BRL 85,490

