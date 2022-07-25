Filipe Ret explains himself after knocking a fan off the stage: ‘My reaction was self-defense’ | celebrities



Felipe Ret – Reproduction Internet

Published 07/24/2022 12:09 | Updated 07/24/2022 12:32

Rio – Filipe Ret spoke on social media after knocking a fan off the stage during a show held on Friday (22), in Bahia. “What’s up, brother? Gee, it’s going up on stage. In morals, man”, said the singer in the video of the moment that ended up going viral.

“I play with energy, with love and anger. General gets excited. I know that some get too excited and do what they know they shouldn’t: invade the stage. I can tolerate an invasion with respect, I can tolerate several invasions. In this show, there were more than 20. They almost hurt me”, he began.

Ret acknowledges that he was angry at the time. “My reaction was typical self-defense. In the end, I don’t kick him, but I push him back. Angry, yes. Who never, right? My attitude was respect for the 99% of the audience who wanted to enjoy because my other attitude would be to abandon the stage. But I have my way, I’m brave, I wanted to continue until the end out of respect for the vast majority who deserved to enjoy it and paid to see the show”, he explained. In the artist’s opinion, the fan who invaded the stage did not deserve special treatment. “Whoever tried to break up the party didn’t deserve any respect. I was patient as hell. To say that I attacked a fan is to take it out of context and naturalize the lack of respect not only for me, but for all the workers at the event and 99.9% of the audience that just wanted to enjoy. Thank you to all the fans who understood and sought to understand everything that happened”, he concluded.

Recently, the rapper was the subject of search and seizure warrants and had to be driven by the police to give evidence. The investigation takes place after alleged free distribution of marijuana cigarettes at a party given by the artist.