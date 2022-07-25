Filipe Ret justifies action to remove man who invaded stage in Bahia and says he didn’t attack a fan: ‘They almost hurt me’ | Bahia

Singer Filipe Ret used the internet to justify the action of pushing a fan who went on stage at a show in Feira de Santana, a city 100 kilometers from Salvador, and said he did not attack the man. The event took place on Friday (22) and the musician said he was disrespected and narrowly missed being hurt during the invasion.

The video went viral on the internet and netizens accused the rapper of having assaulted the man. In the images, it is possible to see the moment when the fan goes up on stage and hugs the singer. Then he falls into a sitting position and is taken off the stage. [veja o vídeo completo abaixo].

“I play with energy, love and anger. Geral gets excited and I know that some get too excited and do what they know they shouldn’t: invade the stage. I can tolerate one invasion with respect, I can tolerate multiple invasions. In this show there were more than 20. They almost hurt me”, said Filipe in the publication.

The musician from Rio added that the reaction was self-defense. He said he didn’t kick the fan and took the action out of respect for the rest of the audience who just wanted to enjoy the show without interruptions caused by the intrusions on stage.

“My reaction to him was typical self-defense. In the end I don’t kick him, but I push him back (angry yes, who doesn’t?). My attitude was of respect to the 99% of the audience who wanted to enjoy it, because my another attitude would be to leave the stage”, commented.

“To say that I attacked a fan is to take it out of context and naturalize the lack of respect not only for me, for all the workers at the event and especially for 99.9% of the public who just wanted to enjoy”.

Filipe Ret performs at João Rock 2019 — Photo: Elias Azevedo

The case happened during a show at a music festival in Feira de Santana and was recorded by spectators with a cell phone camera.

“What’s up, brother? Gee, he’s going up on stage. In morals, man”, Filipe said at the time of the invasion.

The images went viral on the internet this Saturday (23) and netizens accuse the artist of having knocked the man down: “Filipe Ret simply knocked over the fan who went up on stage to hug him!“.

Find out who is Filipe Ret

Filipe Cavaleiro de Macedo da Silva Faria, better known by his stage name Filipe Ret, 37 years old, began his musical career in MC battles in 2003.

In 2009, he released his first album, but he only started to stand out in 2012, with the album “Vivaz”, and the single “Neurotico de Guerra”, in which he stood out in the rapper scene with lyrics that spoke of a difficult daily life, overcoming, women, marijuana and ostentation.

His stage name Ret comes from the signature used when he was graffiti on walls. The rapper has a degree in journalism, owns a record label, Tudubom Records and, in 2021, launched his own brand of marijuana, Ret Kush, which was being distributed at the “open beck” party. Recently, the drug brand was launched in the United States.

Her latest album, “Lume”, from 2022, features Poze do Rodo, L7nnon and Anitta, with whom she sings the song “Tudo Nosso”.

The single was performed by the singer at her concert in Portugal, during her tour of Europe.

Netizens accuse rapper of having knocked down the fan — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks

