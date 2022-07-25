Filipe Ret kicks and expels a fan from the stage







Filipe Ret Photo: reproduction

Rapper images Filipe Ret getting angry and kicking fans off stage during a show went viral this weekend. The presentation took place in Feira de Santana, Bahia, this Saturday, 23.

In videos that ended up on social networks, the singer appears pushing a boy who went up on stage and then threatening a kick against him. On the microphone, the rapper demonstrates that he was angry with the situation.

“What’s up, brother? In morals, man?”, he said to the fan.

Another video, also posted on social media, shows the moment of yet another attempt to invade the stage. This time, a security guard reacted and managed to remove another person who tried to get close to the idol.

About Filipe ret’s show yesterday: The low stage had no security for the event, more than 10 people had gone up and he had already asked to stop because it was interfering with the show. People’s problem is that they think artists have to accept anything from a “fan” 👍 pic.twitter.com/fzEFnkXxHZ — FR ✦ (@memoriasFR) July 23, 2022

Filipe Ret became better known to the general public after the police opened an investigation against him for drug trafficking after allegedly distributing marijuana at his birthday party.

The artist was arrested in Angra dos Reis, in Rio de Janeiro, and taken to the Delegation for Repression of Narcotics (DRE-RJ) in Jacarezinho on the 19th. Ret was charged with possession of drugs for his own consumption and, after sign a detailed statement, was released the same day.

Also on the 19th, the rapper published an apology addressed to parents and fans. “I’m not perfect, but nothing I do is cause for arrest. I sincerely apologize to my father, mother and mother of my son for having their homes invaded and turned over. You have nothing to do with this story and you didn’t deserve it. this,” he said.