Find out which are the most anticipated cheap new cars in 2022

The concept of a cheap new car can be quite relative in Brazil’s current economic circumstances. After all, there is no zero car for less than R$ 60 thousand. So don’t expect a big bargain from the cars that make up the list below. However, compared to premium vehicles, the price will be much more affordable.

See too: Going on the road on vacation? How to properly service your car

Meet the cheap new cars that should arrive in 2022

New Citroen C3

One of the new and cheap cars that will arrive in Brazil in 2022 is the new Citroën C3 revamped and with several new features. The compact from the French automaker comes with a sporty face, in the best SUV style. The entry versions will have the 75 hp 1.0 engine. However, there will also be the option of the 1.6 engine, with 120 hp and 15.6 kgfm of torque.

New Fiat Argo range

The new Fiat Argo debuts its line at the beginning of the second half of this year. The novelty that stands out the most in the updated line of the compact hatch is the option of the CVT automatic transmission, present only in the top-of-the-line versions.

The engine is the 1.3 firfly that can deliver up to 107 horsepower, this in the most complete versions. It is the same engine that can be found in two versions of the bigger brother, Fiat Pulse.

New and Cheap Cars of 2022: Polo Track

It is not yet certain that the Volkswagen Polo Track will be officially sold in 2022 in Brazil, but many experts believe so. However, he can show up here until the beginning of 2023. The automaker’s idea is to launch the model as soon as the Gol is discontinued.

As its name suggests, this will be a sportier version of the current VW Polo, which should bring reshaped bumpers and various interior and body details. The engine will be a 1.0-liter three-cylinder, with 84 horsepower.