Find out why people are never satisfied with life

Why is it that most people feel constantly anxious and dissatisfied? We are currently living in the safest, healthiest, most educated and democratic period in history, yet some aspect of our psychology leads us to seek to escape the things that are constantly troubling us. The truth is that we are programmed to feel dissatisfied all the time. In this way, in this article, you can better understand the reason for the human dissatisfaction according to psychology.

Why is the human being constantly dissatisfied?

Many people have money, professional success, the dream apartment, family accomplishments, and yet they are not satisfied with the life they have. This type of feeling is increasingly common to be observed in various situations. What you may be wondering now is whether there is an analysis of this according to psychology. Well, know that yes, there is, and temporary dissatisfaction is caused by some psychological factors.

1. Boredom

The efforts people make to avoid boredom are strenuous. Participants in a 2014 study were asked to sit in a room and stay there for ten minutes. In the end, research showed that people would rather do anything else than be alone with their thoughts, even if that activity is essential.

So it should come as no surprise that most of the 25 most popular websites in the US sell “escapes” from our daily grind, whether through shopping, celebrity fan pages or brief social interactions.

2. Pessimism

Such pessimism manifests itself very early in life. Negativity has certainly given us a positive advantage in terms of evolution. Good things are good things, but bad things can kill you. Because of this, we become more attentive and avoid making mistakes from the past. However, the increase in pessimism these days can cause human beings to feel dissatisfied.

3. Repetition

Nothing worse than repeating negative actions and thoughts. However, this is more common than we would like. Therefore, this can be considered another factor that helps people feel dissatisfied with their lives for longer.