Flamengo and Athletico make the seventh knockout decision in nine years; look back | Brazil’s Cup

Flamengo and Athletico begin to decide the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil this week. The first leg is scheduled for Wednesday, at 21:30, at Maracanã. This is the sixth time the clubs have met in a playoff in the past nine years.

The red-black duel has become routine lately. At Brazil’s Cupfor example, this is the fourth season in a row that they intersect.

Hurricane eliminated the opponent in the quarterfinals of 2019 and in the semifinals of 2021. Fla already passed the rival in the round of 16 of 2020.

Also in 2020, Flamengo beat Athletico for the Supercopa do Brasil, in Brasília. The Rio de Janeiro team was the 2019 Brazilian champion, while Hurricane won the Copa do Brasil in the same year.

Before these duels, Hurricane beat Fla in the semi-final of the Primeira Liga, in 2016. Fla was already champion of the Copa do Brasil over the Paraná team in 2013.

Flamengo x Athletico retrospective in knockout

2013 : Athletico 1×1 Flamengo, Vila Capanema – Copa do Brasil (final)

: Athletico 1×1 Flamengo, Vila Capanema – Copa do Brasil (final) 2013 : Flamengo 2×0 Athletico, Maracanã – Copa do Brasil (final)

: Flamengo 2×0 Athletico, Maracanã – Copa do Brasil (final) 2016 : Flamengo 0x1 Athletico, Mário Heleno – Primeira Liga (semifinal)

: Flamengo 0x1 Athletico, Mário Heleno – Primeira Liga (semifinal) 2019 : Athletico 1×1 Flamengo, Arena da Baixada – Copa do Brasil (Wednesdays)

: Athletico 1×1 Flamengo, Arena da Baixada – Copa do Brasil (Wednesdays) 2019 : Flamengo 2×0 Athletico, Maracanã – Copa do Brasil (Wednesdays)

: Flamengo 2×0 Athletico, Maracanã – Copa do Brasil (Wednesdays) 2020 : Flamengo 3×2 Athletico , Mané Garrincha – Brazilian Super Cup (final)

: Flamengo 3×2 Athletico , Mané Garrincha – Brazilian Super Cup (final) 2020 : Athletico 0x1 Flamengo, Arena da Baixada – Copa do Brasil (8th round)

: Athletico 0x1 Flamengo, Arena da Baixada – Copa do Brasil (8th round) 2020 : Flamengo 3×2 Athletico, Maracanã – Copa do Brasil (round of 16)

: Flamengo 3×2 Athletico, Maracanã – Copa do Brasil (round of 16) 2021 : Athletico 2×2 Flamengo, Arena da Baixada – Copa do Brasil (semifinal)

: Athletico 2×2 Flamengo, Arena da Baixada – Copa do Brasil (semifinal) 2021: Flamengo 0x3 Athletico, Maracanã – Copa do Brasil (semifinal)

In a bigger scenario, Fla still has a classification against Hurricane in 2011, for the second phase of the Sudamericana. In the 2017 Libertadores, in the group stage, Athletico advanced to the round of 16, and Mengo was eliminated.

The return match is scheduled for August 17, Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, at Arena da Baixada. The team that has the highest goal difference in both games advances to the semifinals – in case of equality, decision on penalties.