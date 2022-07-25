Flamengo fans report mistreatment after game in Ressacada

Flamengo fans had the party this Sunday morning (24), at Estádio da Ressacada, in Florianópolis. The 2×1 victory over Avaí ended with the celebration of the red-blacks who filled the visitors’ sector.

Unfortunately, after the game, the fans went through delicate moments. According to reports on social media, the red-blacks were prevented from leaving the stands for more than an hour after the end of the match.

Read More: Avaí 1×2 Flamengo: turn to break taboo and enter the G6

Also according to reports, there were several cases of fans feeling sick with the intense heat in Florianópolis. Some even had to be treated by the stadium’s medical service. According to reporter Cahê Mota, from O Globo, Flamengo fans were only able to leave after the bus with the club’s delegation left Ressacada.

Flamengo fans sold out all visitor sectors in the 1st round

Flamengo gave another test in this first round of the 2022 Brazilian Championship. In all the games in which it was a visitor, Flamengo fans sold out the tickets intended for them. No other Serie A club has achieved this feat.

Flamengo returns to play for the Brasileirão 2022 on Saturday (30), against Atlético-GO, at Maracanã. With 30 points in 19 games, Rubro-Negro is provisionally in sixth place in the ranking. Before that, Mais Querido faces Athletico-PR on Wednesday (27), for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

Follow Ivan Trindade on twitter.

Be a supporter and help us improve: CLICK HERE and be part of the community.