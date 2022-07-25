Flamengo follows Varela’s movements waiting for a gap to negotiate | Flamengo

The Monday of Flamengo will be with eyes attentive to what happens in Russia and Italy. In negotiations still held with Udinese, which does not make the prices flexible to sell Wallace, the club follows the conflict between Uruguayan Guillermo Varela and Dynamo Moscow from a distance. The name pleases, but the decision is to only open negotiations if the right-back is really free in the market.

Udinese plays hard on values, and Flamengo suggests including player for Wallace’s release

Flamengo leaders no longer deny behind the scenes that Varela is a name that “pleases a lot”. On the other hand, there is a concern not to indicate the 29-year-old player’s enticement and all the investigations have a common answer: official contacts will only happen if the full-back exercises the FIFA clause that allows a one-year suspension of contract on account of the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine. Journalist Mauro Cézar Pereira reported throughout the week that the club expected a decision between the athlete and Dinamo.

Wendell’s recent case is still very much alive in the memory of the red-black board, which understands that the Zenit midfielder took advantage of Flamengo’s interest to bargain for an increase and contract renewal. The club also has information that there is another European club in talks with Varela and that strategically opening negotiations before release would not be interesting.

Revealed by Peñarol, Varela has stints at Real Madrid B, Manchester United, Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Copenhagen before arriving at Dynamo Moscow in the 2020/2021 season. The player has one more year contract with the Russians and understands that a transfer in this window would be important in his desire to be called up to the World Cup.

As much as it reinforces that it has not yet started conversations, Flamengo is aware of the salary values ​​involved in a transaction. The club, on the other hand, does not want to spend on gloves for the one-year loan even if the contract with Dynamo is suspended.

According to Brazilian journalist Fábio Aleixo, who covers Russian football, Varela left the concentration without giving an explanation on the eve of the match with Torpedo, for the weekend round of the local championship. Coach Sergey Chikishev disapproved of the Uruguayan’s attitude, but said he doesn’t want to lose him.

A negotiation for release with loan payment is out of Flamengo’s plans and the possibility of conversation passes directly through Varela’s decision on the FIFA trigger. Although the window is open until August 15, the club is in a hurry because of the registration deadline for the Libertadores quarterfinals, which ends next Saturday with three exchanges – two of which will be Everton Cebolinha and Arturo Vidal.

While waiting for Varela’s situation to open talks, Flamengo continues to negotiate with Udinese for Wallace, but negotiations are stagnant in the search for consensus between values. Italians ask for 9 million euros for 100% of the steering wheel rights, and cariocas want to buy 70%, offer 5 million euros and seek composition.

Flamengo even suggested that a player from the squad be included in the negotiation to close the difference in values, but the Italians did not give a positive signal.

