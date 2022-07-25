Flamengo sells out tickets for the match against Athletico-PR, for the Copa do Brasil

Nation guarantees full house in national knockout clash

Excited with Flamengo’s 2-1 victory over Avaí, away from home, this Sunday (24), for the Brasileirão, Rubro-Negro fans have already bought all the tickets for the match against Athletico-PR. Next Wednesday’s clash (27) is valid for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil and the ball will roll at 21:30 (Brasília time). The North sector, traditionally cheaper and where the organized supporters are located, was the first to be sold out.

Tickets SOLD OUT for Flamengo x Athletico-PR, for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil #columnadofla — Paula Mattos (@_mattosp) July 24, 2022

The return match against Paraná will be on 8/17, at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba, also at 21:30 (Brasília time). If they pass, Flamengo will take São Paulo or América-MG. In the final, Rubro-Negro can play Fluminense, Fortaleza, Corinthians or Atlético-GO. Rubro-Negro eliminated Altos-PI in the first phase and Atlético-MG in the round of 16.

Interestingly, Flamengo and Athletico-PR will face each other for the fourth consecutive time in the competition. In 2020, Mengão eliminated the people of Paraná, with two victories, but in 2019 and last year, Rubro-Negro was eliminated in full Maracaña. The first fall was on penalties and the second with a 3-0 rout.

Champion of the Copa do Brasil in 1990, 2006 and 2013, Flamengo seeks its fourth title in the competition, but is still alive in Libertadores and Brasileirão. In the continental tournament, Rubro-Negro is also in the quarterfinals and will now face Corinthians. In the Brazilian Championship, Mais Querido is in sixth place, with 30 points, nine behind leader Palmeiras.