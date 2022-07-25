Flu becomes Globo’s “favorite” in broadcasting games on open TV in Brazil

Nothing like one day after another. Fluminense ended the first round of the Brasileirão 2022 as the team that had the most games broadcast on open TV by Globo. Already counting the victory over Red Bull Bragantino by 2 to 1 in the 19th round, the Tricolor was shown eight times on the channel and was the isolated leader of the transmission ranking. Corinthians and São Paulo from São Paulo appear close behind, with seven games broadcast each. The information is from the column “Uol Esporte ver TV”.

The list takes into account all the games broadcast by Globo on open TV in the first 19 rounds of the Brasileirão 2022, regardless of the division of squares (when a match takes place in SP and another in RJ, for example). Flamengo, for example, had only five games broadcast by Globo in the same period, despite being a team that traditionally gives more audience.

Two factors help to explain this. The first is within Grupo Globo’s own choices, which sees Flamengo as a chance to sell Premiere subscriptions, which broadcasts the championship on pay-per-view. Rubro-Negro had 13 games completely exclusive to the PPV, against only six of the Rio de Janeiro Tricolor. The second factor is the broadcaster’s loss of power over the football calendar in general. Until 2020, the channel chose and scheduled the games of practically all the main competitions played by Brazilian teams.

The ranking of broadcasts is an important factor because there is a cake corresponding to 30% of the total amount that Globo pays for the open TV rights of the Brasileirão, which is distributed based on the number of games shown by the broadcaster. In 2019 values, when the current contract came into force, it was BRL 180 million just to divide by the number of duels broadcast. On average, each broadcast in recent years has generated around R$ 1 million for each club involved. This amount may vary according to the total number of views on the channel during the season, but should always be between R$1 million and R$1.5 million.

Check out the complete ranking of Globo broadcasts in the first round of the Brasileirão 2022:

1 – Fluminense: 8 games

2 – Corinthians and São Paulo: 7 games

4 – Palmeiras and Flamengo: 5 games

6 – Atlético-MG, Botafogo and Coritiba: 4 games

9 – Santos, Athletico, Internacional, Goias and Fortaleza: 3 games

14 – América-MG, Bragantino, Atlético-GO, and Ceará: 2 games

18 – Youth, Avai and Cuiabá: 1 game