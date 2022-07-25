Fluminense suffers four casualties for the game against Santos | fluminense

Despite the 2-1 victory over Bragantino, in Volta Redonda, for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship, Fluminense suffered four important casualties for the game against Santos, for the 20th round of the competition. Coach Fernando Diniz, defender Manoel, midfielder Felipe Melo and forward Marrony are suspended for the match.

Manoel, Felipe Melo and Fernando Diniz were suspended and received yellow cards in the confrontation. Marrony, who came on in the second half, was sent off in the closing minutes with a direct red for aggression – the card was given after a VAR review.

In a press conference after the game, Diniz regretted the suspension, but stated that the team will be prepared to face Santos.

– Too bad, I’m quite active. But the team is prepared, has full conditions to play well there, I won’t be missed, I have great assistants – he declared.

Fluminense reached 34 points and is five behind Palmeiras, leader, who beat Inter this Sunday. Tricolor is in third place in the competition.

Flu returns to play for the Brasileiro on August 1, Monday, against Santos, in Vila Belmiro. Before, this Thursday, they face Fortaleza in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, in Ceará.

