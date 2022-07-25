Fluminense’s performances: Matheus Martins enters well, and Arias shines | fluminense

It was not his fault in the goal scored by Bragantino. He didn’t have that much work, but he was safe in goal. Note: 6.0.

He had a discreet performance in the match, but did not compromise. He remains consolidated in the position, but left the field for the entry of David Duarte in the second half. Note: 6.0.

He wasn’t decisive as he has been in several games when he advances to the attack, but he made a safe start. Note: 6.0.

Team captain, had a safe first half. In the second stage he had trouble with the opponent’s attacks, but behaved well. Note: 6.0.

He put a ball on the post in the game and moved well throughout the game. It remains consolidated in position, even improvised. Note: 6.0.

He was very dedicated both defensively and offensively. He also contributed a lot in building the team, especially in the first half. Note: 6.5.

Even without great prominence, he made a safe start. He moved well and remains an important part of the team. Note: 6.0.

It was important in the tackles in the first half. He didn’t manage to be brilliant as he has been in many games, but he made a safe start. Note: 6.0.

Promoted to starter, he moved a lot on both the left and right sides, but he couldn’t be decisive. He left the game at halftime for Matheus Martins to enter. Note: 5.5.

Once again very important for Fluminense, one of the names of the team in the season. He scored the first goal and gave the pass to the second. Grade: 8.0

Brazil’s top scorer in the season, as usual, did his. He was the author of the second tricolor goal. He also put a ball on the post in the match and moved around a lot on the pitch. Note: 7.5.

He came on in the second half in place of Nathan and changed the offensive part. He was very important in the creation and in the attack. Note: 7.0.

He entered with great will and ignited the game. He made some tackles and was cheered by the crowd. Note: 6.0.

Entered the second stage and did not compromise. Note: 6.0

He came on in the second half and was sent off in the final stretch of the game for aggression after a VAR review. He could have compromised. GRADE: 3.0

Had the opportunity after a long time and didn’t compromise. He helped in the defense in the final stretch. GRADE: 6.0

