Fluzão completely dominates Bragantino, wins with justice and glues to the leaders

This Sunday afternoon, at Raulino de Oliveira, in Volta Redonda, Fluminense hosted Red Bull Bragantino for the last round of the first round of the Brazilian Championship. In a dominant performance, with the right to three balls on the crossbar during the game, Tricolor asserted its superiority and defeated the opponent by 2 to 1 in Volta Redonda. Jhon Arias and Germán Cano scored the goals that bring the Team of Warriors even closer to the leaders of the Brasileirão and the fight for the title.

THE GAME

The Tricolor started the match commanding the actions. He had the ball and control of the match, but he only created his first chance of danger at 10′. In a line of ball, Nathan shared with the opposing goalkeeper and the ball ended up bursting and hitting the post. The São Paulo club’s marking was good and made it difficult for Flu, which was looking for spaces, but had little field to create. A short time later, Cano got to swing the nets, but in an irregular position.

And so it went throughout the first stage. A Team of Guerreiros that had more game volume, but sinned in the caprice of the last pass, while Bragantino took advantage of their escapes in long throws, or in errors of the tricolor defense, to try to take danger. Despite the efforts, neither of the two teams was happy in the first half and the zero did not leave the score.

In the second stage, Flu returned more incisive. With just 2′, Caio Paulista hit the post. On the rebound, Cano still forced the opposing goalkeeper to make a great save. And the tricolor striker was really out of luck. At 10′, Caio Paulista crossed and Cano, again, hit the post. This time with a deflection in the back. But soft water on hard stone…

Playing the ball, in the best Diniz style, Tricolor reached the goal. Matheus Martins served Jhon Arias after a long stand-up plot and the Colombian played low on the goalkeeper’s exit to open the scoring for Fluzão: 1 to 0. Minutes later, the second came out. Now it was Arias who served for Germán Cano, who hit first, in the right corner of the goalkeeper to extend: 2 to 0.

In a corner kick, however, the club from São Paulo declined, with Luan Cândido, and returned to the game. However, Fluminense knew how to manage the 2-1 advantage to take home the victory. With the result, Tricolor closes the first round with 34 points and can finish the round in second place, depending on the result between Atlético-MG and Corinthians.

O Team of Warriors entered the field with: Fabio; Samuel Xavier (David Duarte 37’/2ºT), Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; André, Nonato (Martinelli 32’/2ºT), Nathan (Matheus Martins 00’/2ºT) and Paulo Henrique Ganso (Felipe Melo 25’/2ºT); Jhon Arias (Marrony 32’/2ºT) and Germán Cano.