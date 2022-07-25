Focus Report: Inflation expectation continues to fall for 2022 and to rise for 2023

The market continues to revise downward this year’s inflation forecast and at the same time raise it for 2023, show data from the Focus Report, a weekly survey compiled by the Central Bank of more than 100 financial institutions.

The estimate for the 2022 IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index) dropped to 7.30%, down from 7.54% last week and 8.27% a month ago, but for 2023 it rose from 4.91 % 4 weeks ago to 5.20% 7 days ago and to 5.30% today.

The inflation expectation for the two years is outside the BC target, which is 3.5% for 2022 and 3.25% for 2023 (with a tolerance of 1.5 percentage points, that is: the target will be met if the index to be between 2% and 5% this year and between 1.75% and 4.75% the next).

This indicates a loosening of expectations, which may require the monetary authority to continue the cycle of interest rate hikes. The Selic is at 13.25% per year, and next week the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) will define whether to raise interest rates by another 0.25 or 0.5 percentage point.

Despite the projections being out of line with the BC targets, the market maintained the projection of a Selic rate of 13.75% at the end of this year and 10.50% at the end of 2023 and 8% at the end of 2024.

Higher GDP and stronger dollar

The market also raised expectations for growth in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year, but marginally reduced that of the following years. The forecast is that the Brazilian economy will grow 1.93% in 2022 (against 1.75% last week and 1.50% a month ago), but for 2023 and 2024 the high estimate has dropped from 0.50% to 0 .49% and from 1.80% to 1.70% in 7 days, respectively.

For the exchange rate, the expectation is for a stronger dollar in the coming years: US$ 1 = R$ 5.20 at the end of this year (against R$ 5.13 7 days ago and R$ 5.10 1 month ago), plus US$ 1 = R$ 5.20 in 2023 (it was R$ 5.10 a week ago) and R$ 5.10 in 2024 (it was R$ 5.05).

