Forest fire causes evacuation of 6,000 people in US | World

A massive fire broke out this Sunday (24) in the Yosemite Park region of California.

Considered “explosive” by authorities, the fire destroyed vehicles and at least ten properties in the region.

The fire was identified on Friday (22) and has now spread to more than 5,700 hectares. Authorities said the fire was raging unchecked because of the heat and low humidity.

The firefighting operation involves more than 2,000 firefighters and 17 helicopters. Professionals work to evacuate residents and protect buildings threatened by the advance of the flames. Six thousand people had to leave the region.

2,000 firefighters work to contain the wildfire – Photo: David Mcnew / AFP

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Mariposa County on Saturday due to “extremely hazardous conditions for the safety of persons and property”.

Evidence of global warming can be seen in other parts of the country. 85 million Americans in more than a dozen states received an extreme heat alert over the weekend.

The crisis led former vice president Al Gore, an activist against climate change, to criticize the “inaction” of US lawmakers.

Asked by journalists whether US President Joe Biden should declare a climate emergency, Gore replied that “Mother Nature has already declared a global emergency. And it will quickly get worse.”

Fire breaks out in Mariposa County, California (Photo: David Mcnew/AFP)

Gore also said recent crises, including deadly heat waves in Europe, should draw the attention of members of Congress, who have so far refused to act on climate change.

“I think these extreme events, which are getting worse and more serious, are starting to change opinions,” he concluded.

The central and northeastern United States are the regions most affected by extreme temperatures.

Temperatures above 37ºC could be recorded in the coming days in parts of eastern Kansas and Oklahoma, southern Missouri and northern Arkansas.

The National Weather Service said temperatures are expected to “constantly rise over the next few days, leading to possible new records”.

Many cities have been forced to open refrigeration stations and increase protection for at-risk communities such as the homeless and those without access to air conditioning.

A heat emergency is in effect for cities in the Northeast, including Boston, Philadelphia and Washington.

Several regions of the planet have been hit by extreme heat waves in recent months, such as Europe in July and India in March-April, which, according to scientists, is an unquestionable sign of a warmer climate.

