Frauds irrigated with SUS money

PThere, municipalities found an ingenious way to receive more funds for the health area without having to invest in the sector. First, they report that their spending on consultations and exams increased from one year to the next – without ever having performed the number of procedures reported. The maneuver raises the resource ceiling on what they can receive the following year. Afterwards, congressmen from Brasília direct funds from the secret budget to these municipalities – and most of them stay in Maranhão. The scandal was revealed in piauí_190. In 2021, for every ten cities in Maranhão, seven received parliamentary amendments for health care with specialized professionals, who are part of the so-called medium and high complexity care in the SUS. Thanks to rigged numbers, Afonso Cunha, in Maranhão, reported that each of his two doctors made 15,000 consultations per month. In 2021, Lago dos Rodrigues (MA) registered the equivalent of 77 consultations per resident – ​​four times more than South Korea. In a fraud marked by the lack of transparency with public spending, the challenge of =equalities this week was to translate into images how this impacts the daily life of citizens – and how services remain precarious.

Of all Brazilian municipalities, the majority – 60% – did not receive funds from parliamentary amendments for health in 2021. Among the cities of Maranhão, the percentage drops to 31% of the places that were not contemplated with the money. Maranhão is the poorest state in the country.

Health funds in Maranhão have been growing at a rapid pace for some years. In 2020, with the urgency of the pandemic in the country, the state received R$ 136 million in parliamentary amendments aimed at health, ranking sixth in the ranking of all units of the federation In 2021, the amount quadrupled, reaching R$ 509 million – fifth, behind Minas Gerais, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. Counting the transfers until June 2022, Maranhão jumped to the first position in the ranking, with R$ 568 million.

Of the 10 municipalities with the highest per capita values ​​to pay for medium and high complexity exams and consultations, 9 are from Maranhão. In first place is Igarapé Grande (MA), which registered BRL 591 per inhabitant in 2021. In total, the city received BRL 6.7 million in parliamentary amendments aimed at health. The municipality has only 11,500 inhabitants. Meanwhile, the national average is R$15 per person.

Lago dos Rodrigues (MA), with only 8,800 inhabitants, was the municipality that registered the highest number of annual consultations of medium and high complexity per resident. In 2021, the city hall registered the equivalent of 77 consultations per person with specialized professionals. of the countries of Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), South Korea has the highest number of consultations per inhabitant, totaling 17 per person in 2019 – ¼ of what the municipality of Maranhão recorded. The OECD brings together the most developed countries in the world – Brazil has been trying to join the group for years, but so far has not been able to.

Afonso Cunha (MA) was the city that received the most parliamentary amendments in 2020, joining basic health care and also those of medium and high complexity. In May 2020, the city of Maranhão, which has only 6,600 inhabitants, registered 210 consultations with two doctors. In June 2020, records grew dramatically, totaling 30,356 consultations with the same two doctors. Based on these data, it is as if, in one month, a single doctor had performed more than 15,000 consultations.

Municipality of Maranhão national champion in HIV tests in 2020 has a record of 3,101 procedures. The municipality of Santa Quitéria do Maranhão, which has 25,900 inhabitants, is also presenting fictitious numbers of health services. For every 100 residents of Santa Quitéria do Maranhão, records indicate that 12 were tested for HIV in 2020. In São Paulo, it does not reach even one person (0.02).

Frauds with health funds also pass through Pedreiras (MA), five hours from São Luís. In 2021, the municipality of 39,000 inhabitants reported 540,600 tooth extractions (tooth extractions) – which means that the city would have had to have fourteen teeth removed from each resident. São Paulo, on the other hand, had one procedure for every 91 people. In 2022, Pedreiras had recorded another 220,000 teeth pulled by April. After the publication of the report, the city government claimed that there were typos two years in a row.

