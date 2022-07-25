FSB: Lula grows and opens 13 points of advantage for Bolsonaro in the first round

Former President Lula (PT) grew 3 percentage points in voting intentions in just 15 days, according to a survey by the FSB institute, released this Monday 25th. Two weeks ago, PT had 41% and saw his group of supporters jump to 44%. Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in turn, fluctuated negatively, from 32% to 31% of voting intentions.

The survey this second also shows the stability of Ciro Gomes (PDT), who maintained the same 9% of voting intentions, which put him in third place in the poll. Simone Tebet (MDB), the main bet of the so-called third way, appears soon after, with 2%. The percentage is the same as André Janones (Avante). By the margin of error, the two are technically tied with all the other pre-candidates who added up to 1% or less.

spontaneous

This Monday’s survey also monitored voting intentions in a spontaneous scenario, that is, in which it does not present a list of pre-candidates to the voters interviewed.

In this case, Lula remains in the lead with a good margin of distance to Bolsonaro. The PT has, according to the survey, 40% of the voting intentions, compared to 30% of the former captain.. Ciro Gomes follows in third place, but with only 3%. The data were stable in comparison with the last survey.

Voters profile

According to this Monday’s survey, the female electorate, younger voters, people with schooling up to elementary school, Catholics, the poorest and residents of the Northeast are those who show a greater preference for Lula.

Bolsonaro, in turn, gathers the greatest sympathy among men, people in the middle age group, those with higher education, evangelicals, the richest and residents of the North and Midwest of Brazil.

second round

According to Monday’s FSB poll, Lula would beat any of his opponents in second-round disputes. Against Bolsonaro, the main monitored dispute, the PT sums up 54% of voting intentions, compared to 36% for the former captain. In an eventual second round against Ciro, Lula would beat the pedetista by 48% to 32%. Simone Tebet would have only 25%, compared to 54% for the former president.

The institute also measured Bolsonaro’s performance in two other scenarios without Lula’s presence. Against Ciro, the current president appears with 38% of the intentions, against 49% of the pedetista, a disadvantage of 11 percentage points. Already against Simone Tebet, Bolsonaro would have 41% the same percentage added by the senator.

To arrive at this Monday’s results, the FSB institute heard 2 thousand voters between the 22nd and 24th of July. The survey’s margin of error is 2 percentage points, with a confidence level of 95%. The research was contracted by the BTG Pactual bank and is registered with the Superior Electoral Court under the number BR-05938/2022.

Check it out in full:

