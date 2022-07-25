Galtier praises Neymar and says: ‘He doesn’t seem worried about what people say about him’

This Sunday (24), after two friendlies held by Paris Saint-Germain, new coach Christophe Galtier returned to praise Neymar, who has been experiencing a moment of great speculation about leaving the French team.

According to the coach, the Brazilian ace is happy. “He has been working well since the beginning of the pre-season. He is in good shape,” assured Galtier. Even with the player already stating that he does not intend to leave the club, journalists questioned the coach about Neymar’s behavior in the face of speculation, but the commander revealed that he does not seem to affect shirt 10.

Then what will happen in the near future in the transfer window, I don’t know. I didn’t have this one-on-one conversation with Ney about this aspect. But he doesn’t seem concerned about what people say about him. He is very happy in training,” he added.

PSG has been experiencing a moment of transition, with a new management of football, and president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has already stated that he wants a new attitude from the squad. Therefore, Neymar has always been at the top of the press list for possible departures from the Parc des Princes team.