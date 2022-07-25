Gasoline price should jump after elections, predicts ex-ANP

The former director general of the ANP (National Petroleum Agency) David Zylbersztajn said that the price of fuel should suffer a sharp rise after the elections. In the expert’s view, there seems to be an order from Petrobras to hold a realignment with the international market until the election.

The latest Global Petrol Prices survey, on July 18, showed that the average price of a liter of fuel in Brazil is below the global average. While in the world gasoline is sold, on average, for US$ 1.43 per liter, in Brazil, it costs US$ 1.121.

According to Zylbersztajn, the price reduction promoted by the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is “artificial” and should not be celebrated. “Who is assuming this loss today is Petrobras” in fuel imports, he said in an interview with CNN on Saturday (23.Jul.2022).

On July 20, Petrobras reduced the price of gasoline at refineries by R$0.20 per liter, with an estimated drop of 5% in the amount paid by the final consumer.

The expert suggested that the momentum of rising global prices could be used to create a solution that would solve the problem structurally and in the long term, including tax reform. “At some point, either Petrobras will have to raise the price, which is natural, or someone will have to pay the bill. There’s no free lunch.”

Zylbersztajn also criticized the cut in state revenue with the limitation of the ICMS ceiling (Imposto sobre Circulação de Mercadorias e Serviços), decreed by the federal government. In this case, the loss with the drop in collection will be the States.

“The passivity of most governors is shocking. Because, clearly, we are just over 2 months away from the elections, they prefer to sacrifice their population in the 1st moment, in my opinion, deceiving.”

The former director of the oil agency cited that the reduction in the value at the pump is immediate, but the long-term effects are serious, as public services will be “dramatically affected”.

“The impact of this with the reduction of State revenues will be when school lunches are lacking, when there is a lack of investment in public security, when there is a lack of investment to repair equipment in hospitals.“, said.

Together, the measures brought down the price of gasoline at the pump by 17.9% on average.

After the elections, according to Zylbersztajn, it may be that “we have a strong realignment in fuel prices, depending on how the international market behaves”.