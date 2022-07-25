Gasoline rises and reaches R$ 6.29 in the DF. See where to buy cheaper

Even with a 4.92% reduction in the value of fuel sold to distributors, the cost of gasoline rose again this Monday (7/25) at some gas stations in the Federal District. The liter of fuel reached R$ 5.29 on Wednesday (20/7), but the price drop lasted a few days.

For the president of the Fuel Retail Trade Union (Sindicombustíveis), Paulo Tavares, the increase is an expected movement for the new average price. According to him, in theory, gasoline could be worth R$ 5.87 at gas station pumps, even with the reduction.

“It is necessary to understand that it is a dynamic market and that other variables influence values. And, in the case of gasoline, there is a strong influence of anhydrous ethanol, which does not depend on Petrobras’ pricing policy; weekly, this product changes its prices, according to production. The consumer almost always does not understand these ups and downs in a product that has always caused a lot of controversy,” he commented.

In addition, the values ​​may drop during the holidays, but the discounts are short-lived. “It may be that this week the promotions are ending, which are very normal at this time of year”, he recalls.

O metropolises researched prices in different administrative regions. Regular gasoline varies from R$5.30 to R$5.97 for debit and from R$5.39 to R$6.29 for credit.

Check the posts:

Petrolino Station (Taguatinga) — BRL 5.30 (debit)

Nenen’s Post (Taguatinga Centro) — BRL 5.35 (debit) and BRL 5.39 (credit)

Shell Post (Águas Claras, Q. 107 Lot 13) — BRL 5.39 (debit) and BRL 5.59 (credit)

RPM gas station (Samambaia) — BRL 5.59 (debit) and BRL 5.89 (credit)

Sky Station 070 (BR 070) – BRL 5.27 (debit) and BRL 5.37 (credit)

Brasal Combustíveis (SIA) — BRL 5.89 (debit) and BRL 6.29 (credit)

Jarjour Post (North Wing) — BRL 5.97 (debit)

Post 208 Sul — BRL 5.90 (debit and credit)

