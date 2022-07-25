Globo star exposes murder of actress and calls for justice

Globo soap opera star, exposed actress murder and released new HBO Max series

Luis Lobianco, is one of the great acting stars of TV Globo, the actor has already scored several jobs at the station and is a constant figure in the house’s programs. On social media, the artist uses his official Instagram profile to promote his work and part of his routine with his followers, who follow him through his publications.

+ At 74, Marília Gabriela appears unrecognizable, exposes her love and gives it to the public: “It’s never too late”

In recent days, Luis Lobianco used his stories to talk about a serious matter, and exposed the murder of the actress Daniella Perezdaughter of Gloria Perez. The famous was brutally killed by her boyfriend, William of Padua, when he was at the height of his career and starred in soap operas. In the publication, the TV Globo star called for justice and released the new HBO Max series, which will tell the story of the crime.

+ “We went through hell”, Geraldo Luís gives a devastating account of what he lived and announces the painful death of a close family member: “Blood”

In the stories, Luis Lobianco shared a photo of the cover of the series and wrote: “May truth and justice finally triumph @gloriafperez @hbomaxbr”, wrote the Globo star.

Devastating: Actress who lives Irma in Pantanal, suffers stroke and hastily abandoned TV with final decision Sérgio Reis acts in the worst way with Roberto Carlos publicly, shocks the public and regrets it: “Sorry” Leonardo’s wife, Poliana Rocha, makes a general statement to the singer’s friends with a final decision: “I’m sorry”

PROMISED TO DELIVER DETAILS

+ Globo’s featured journalist is ‘run over’ live while working and images shock the public: “Getting in the middle”

Titled “Brutal Pact the Murder of Daniela Perez”, the new HBO Max series promised to deliver all the details of the crime, from the act itself, to the way the killers tried to misrepresent the actress. On social networks, the series is already widely commented and several netizens regretted that the production was not launched by TV Globo, this because the broadcaster made a wide coverage at the time and has a rich collection about the actress.