Google Keep: organization app speeds up your day-to-day; know how to use | Productivity

Google Keep, a note app available for Android and iPhone (iOS) phones, in addition to having basic note-taking features, also has several useful tools for everyday life. On the platform, you can create reminders, task guides, attach media (photos, videos, recordings) and even share notes with others, such as shopping lists and travel itineraries. The application also has a web version, which, when synchronized with a smartphone, allows for even greater information management. See below how to use Google Keep on mobile.

How to separate your notes in Google Keep by bookmarks

How to Export Notes from Google Keep to Docs

1 of 12 Application available for Android and iPhone (iOS) can help organize routine; see how to use Google Keep — Photo: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Application available for Android and iPhone (iOS) can help organize routine; see how to use Google Keep — Photo: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Which app is better: Evernote or Google Keep? Comment on the TechTudo Forum discussion.

Step 1. Open the app and tap the “+” button to create a notebook. Then enter the title. In the “+” icon, it is possible to insert checkboxes to separate the note items by topics;

2 of 12 It is possible to customize the notebook, share with friends and create bookmarks for each one — Photo: Reproduction/Raisa Capela It is possible to customize the notebook, share it with friends and create bookmarks for each one — Photo: Reproduction/Raisa Capela

Step 2. To customize the created notebook, click on the color palette in the lower left corner. Google Keep will open up some solid color options or ready-made designs. So, select what you like the most and finish.

3 of 12 In addition to the arts available through Google Keep, you can customize with solid colors — Photo: Reproduction/Raisa Capela In addition to the arts available through Google Keep, you can customize with solid colors — Photo: Reproduction/Raisa Capela

How to share a note in Google Keep with another contributor

Step 1. To invite a friend to collaborate on a Google Keep notebook, press on the three dots located in the lower right corner. Select the “Contributor” option and allow Google to access your contacts;

4 of 12 Collaborators can edit the notebook — Photo: Reproduction/Raisa Capela Collaborators can edit the notebook — Photo: Reproduction/Raisa Capela

Step 2. To insert the collaborator, just write the name of the contact saved in the phonebook or e-mail. Then hit save and then collaborators will be notified of the share. It is worth mentioning that if the user deletes the note, it will be automatically deleted for everyone.

5 of 12 You can enter a contact from your calendar or the collaborator’s email — Photo: Reproduction/Raisa Capela You can enter a contact from your calendar or the collaborator’s email — Photo: Reproduction/Raisa Capela

How to Insert Voice Recording in Google Keep

Step 1. Open notepad or list in Google Keep, tap the “+” icon in the lower left corner and select the “Recording” option;

6 of 12 In addition to voice recordings, Google Keep also allows you to insert an image or take a photo — Photo: Reproduction/Raisa Capela In addition to voice recordings, Google Keep also allows you to insert an image or take a photo — Photo: Reproduction/Raisa Capela

Step 2. After clicking on “Recording”, the program will open a microphone. Then, just speak and the recording will be inserted into the notepad.

7 of 12 The recording is available in the notebook — Photo: Reproduction/Raisa Capela The recording is available in the notebook — Photo: Reproduction/Raisa Capela

How to work with Google Keep on computer

Step 1. To use Google Keep on your computer, you need to install the app extension in the Google Chrome browser (“https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/google-keep-chrome-extens/lpcaedmchfhocbbapmcbpinfpgnhiddi?hl= in”);

8 of 12 Click “Use in Chrome” to add the Google Keep extension — Photo: Reproduction/Raisa Capela Click on “Use in Chrome” to add the Google Keep extension — Photo: Reproduction/Raisa Capela

Step 2. With the extension installed, Google Keep will keep the sync between PC and application. In this way, when viewing content on the web that you want to save to read later or even insert into a notebook or lists, just press the light bulb icon;

9 of 12 Google Keep extension in Chrome is synchronized with the application on the mobile device — Photo: Reproduction/Raisa Capela Google Keep extension in Chrome is synchronized with the application on the mobile device — Photo: Reproduction/Raisa Capela

Step 3. In addition to saving the content in the Google Keep app, it is possible to insert a note and a specific marker;

10 of 12 Contents saved on the PC are available within the application — Photo: Reproduction/Raisa Capela Content saved on the PC is available within the application — Photo: Reproduction/Raisa Capela

Step 4. When opening the Google Keep application on the mobile, you can see that the web browser saved by the PC will be available in Notepad.

11 of 12 Web browsers can be saved in Google Keep — Photo: Reproduction/Raisa Capela Web browsers can be saved in Google Keep — Photo: Reproduction/Raisa Capela

How to Create a Notepad Alarm in Google Keep

Step 1. To create an alarm and notification for a specific notebook, just open it. Tap the bell icon and enter the alarm time, location and other information to get notified.

12 of 12 It is possible to select time, location and alarm to upload notifications — Photo: Reproduction/Raisa Capela It is possible to select time, location and alarm to upload notifications — Photo: Reproduction/Raisa Capela

Ready! Take advantage of the tips to use Google Keep and improve the organization of your routine through the app.

See too: How to update Google Chrome on mobile