Google launches wallet in Brazil with contactless payment and more

The Google Pay app is now Google Wallet. The announcement was made recently by the company to highlight the new features and also the different design adopted. The service then has new privacy settings to provide more safety users with regard to data sharing.

With the new digital wallet, customers guarantee access to debit, credit and loyalty cards, not to mention the ease of organizing tickets, boarding passes and other services. In this way, the new wallet goes beyond the simple idea of ​​payment.

Google Wallet

According to the announcement made by Google, it will be possible to pay bills anywhere that accepts Google Pay online. Customers can also use a card saved in Google Wallet for contactless payments.

From the next few days, the Google Pay app will be substituted through Google Wallet automatically, that is, you won’t need to download a new app, since the transition will be made by the system for everyone. Now those who still don’t use Google Pay on their cell phones, then they should download the wallet in the store.

The service also allows people to check the latest transactions with a few clicks to facilitate control of everything involving the use of the wallet. It also has support for vaccination vouchers that have the records of doses against COVID-19.

In addition, when registering an air ticket, the new Google service will be responsible for all types of updates. In other words, you will be notified of flight delays or cancellations.

Users are free to manage the wallet to highlight the preferences and add new cards. In the announcement of the launch of the service, Google also highlighted that other news should be presented in the coming months of this year.