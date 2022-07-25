Government anticipates August installment of Auxílio Brasil; see calendar | Economy

The government brought forward, from 9 to 11 days, depending on the end of the Social Identification Number (NIS), the payment schedule for Auxílio Brasil in August, according to a normative instruction published in the “Official Gazette of the Union” this Monday thursday (25th).

The installments for the other remaining months of the year (September, October, November and December) were not affected by the change.

The release of funds is made according to the final number of the beneficiary’s NIS. See the new calendar below:

The program guarantees a minimum transfer of R$ 400 to each beneficiary. The average transfer received by families in July was R$ 408.80. From August to December, the program will pay a minimum benefit of R$ 600, as ordinance published in the “Official Gazette” on July 20.

Auxílio Brasil is intended for families in extreme poverty. Families in poverty can also receive, as long as they have, among their members, pregnant women or people under the age of 21.

Families in extreme poverty are those with a monthly per capita family income of up to R$105. Those in poverty have a monthly per capita family income of between R$105.01 and R$210.

According to data from the National Secretariat for Citizenship Income, the Northeast is the region with the largest number of beneficiaries: almost 8.6 million families. The Southeast (5.2 million), North (2.1 million), South (1.2 million) and Midwest (941,000) regions follow.