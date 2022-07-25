Government moves to try to make a new reduction in diesel help Bolsonaro | Blog Ana Flor

O blog found that this is one of the two moves that the government is making to bring about a reduction in the price of diesel, which continues with high prices due to international demand.

While gasoline had an average price drop of more than 20% in the last month, diesel did not reach 2%.

The drop in the price of international oil, due to fears of a global recession, would make room for another drop in the price applied by Petrobras. That’s why the government wants the announcement to take place soon.

Another move made by the government was to postpone the need for fuel distributors to prove the purchase of Decarbonization Credits (CBIOs), mandatory for offsetting the emission of greenhouse gases, they would have to fulfill the environmental obligation until the end of this year, but a government decree pushed the deadline to the end of March.

When purchasing certificates, distributors pass the cost on to the price of fuels, especially diesel. Without the obligation, the price could fall by up to R$ 0.10 per liter, according to a source heard by the blog.

But large distributors use the purchase of certificates to meet ESG targets and other environmental requirements.