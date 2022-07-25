Government should provide Brazil Aid of R$ 400 in the 2023 Budget, says secretary | Economy

The Secretary of the Treasury and Budget of the Ministry of Economy, Esteves Colnago, said this Monday (25) that the proposed Budget for 2023 should provide for a minimum benefit of Auxílio Brasil of R$ 400, instead of the R$ 600 that will be paid by the end of this year. The proposal must be sent by the government to Congress by August 31.

The amount of R$400 is less than the R$600 that the government will pay exceptionally from August to December, the months surrounding the election.

The payment of R$ 600 was allowed by the constitutional amendment approved in Congress, which became known as “PEC Kamikaze”, due to the risks to public accounts. The PEC created or extended social benefits within three months of the election. The opposition sees the measure as electoral.

The Electoral Law forbids the creation of social benefits in an election year, but lists some exceptional cases. One of them is if the country is under a state of emergency. With the justification of soaring fuel prices, the PEC establishes a state of emergency, an initiative criticized by experts.

The two best-placed candidates in the polls, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and President Jair Bolsonaro, have been talking about maintaining the R$600 value of aid next year.

According to Colnago, the law does not oblige the government to maintain the value of the expanded benefit. For this reason, he says, the tendency is for the budget proposal to provide for a Brazil Aid of R$400.

“We have a legal framework and the obligation of the legal framework is an aid of R$ 400. I don’t think we will have a change of legal framework until the PLOA [proposta de orçamento]. I think the PLOA should come with R$400,” Colnago said at a press conference.

The secretary stated that, if the political decision is to maintain a Brazil Aid of R$600 next year, the additional cost would be from R$50 billion to R$60 billion for the public coffers.

According to the secretary, the government would need to make an effort for this amount to fit within the spending ceiling. The rule prevents government spending over the course of a year from rising above the previous year’s inflation. Thus, an increase in Auxílio Brasil would require cuts in non-compulsory expenditure, that is, investment and funding for the public sector.

“The latest discretionary expenses [não obrigatórias] were at BRL 120 billion, BRL 130 billion [ao ano]. So, if you create a set of mandatory items that add up to R$50 billion, R$60 billion, our discretionary volume will drop to R$70 billion, which would be very difficult throughout the year,” said Colnago.

“Maybe we can survive, meet the minimum of policies, but it is a challenge”, he added.