Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 shows trailer with Adam Warlock; description

Guardians of the Galaxy attended the San Diego Comic-Con 2022with news about the third film in the franchise revealed by the director and screenwriter James Gunn. A teaser was released on the panel, and the reporter Mariana Canhisares sent us a description. Check out:

“If I had to choose one word to describe the exclusive SDCC trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy 3, it would be “exciting”. There are many occasions when we see team members crying, and it’s clear how high the stakes are. The threat in question seems to be the High Evolutionary, a character played by Chukwudi Iwuji, who even appeared fully dressed in Hall H. But, more than this joke, it is important to know that he is directly linked to the creation of Rocket. On at least two occasions we see a young Raccoon staring in awe at this figure. On the panel, Iwuji said, in character, that his desire is to create the perfect being, and that he would be willing to dissect the bodies of everyone present in Hall H — perhaps this is the reason for Rocket’s trauma.

Exciting, however, would not be adequate to describe the reunion between Peter Quill and Gamora. In what appears to be an invasion, Star-Lord and his colleagues run into her. Karen Gillan yells, “We have an appointment,” something that takes Quill by surprise. Then, Gamora appears tough — more than we’re used to — accusing them of being late. Quill recalls the moments he spent with his beloved, and how painful it is to know that she is not by her side, and tries to reconnect with her – too bad he didn’t know that all the other Guardians were listening attentively.

These seem to be the two guiding threads of the film, but the preview is not limited to that. We see a slightly older Groot, uniformed, and bearing weapons in the plural; Will Poulter’s first appearance as Adam Warlock—brief enough to spot his golden skin and know he’s going to spring into action; and finally a suggestion that Peter Quill will finally come to Earth. The last scene resumes the emotion we mentioned: with new uniforms, but all already battered by the mysterious conflict, all of them, with the exception of Rocket, parade towards the camera — with Gamora a little further behind. This will be the last time we see them together“.

Also, check out the first image of Chukwudi Iwuji featured as the High Evolutionary character in the feature:

The feature will feature the return of the central team formed by Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff. Among the news of the cast, highlight for Will Poulter like the hero Adam Warlock.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 debut in May 5, 2023. Before, however, the heroes will appear in a Christmas special, which also gained news in San Diego.

