Guilherme de Padua asked to see Maurício Mattar’s penis

Guilherme de Pádua, 52, one of those responsible for the murder of Daniella Perez, asked to see the genitals of Maurício Mattar, 58, while offering to show the organ to the police to prove his innocence in the crime.

In December 1992, when testifying the day after the death of the actress, daughter of author Glória Perez, the former actor offered to show his penis to the police to prove that he had not committed some kind of crime.

The revelation was made by José Muiños Piñeiro Filho, prosecutor of the case, in “Brutal Pact: the Murder of Daniella Perez”, a documentary series that addresses the crime.

But, in addition to this episode, Maurício has already told in an interview that, behind the scenes of a musical play, the former actor has already tried to see his penis. “Whenever I was going to change clothes, Guilherme would stick to me, look at me from the side and even ask me to show my penis”, said the actor, who claimed to have taken place in the show Blue Jeans in 1991, according to information from IstoÉ.

“I remember that at the time of ‘Blue Jeans’ he was constantly harassing men, as if it were a disease, compulsively. It was very unpleasant. He said that he had sex with men since he arrived in Rio de Janeiro, where the play was being performed. bi. He said that to move up in life he would have sex with whoever needed to be”, added the actor.

On December 28, 1992, Daniella was murdered by Guilherme and his then-wife at the time, Paula Thomas. Daniella acted with the former actor in the soap opera “De Corpo e Alma”, written by Glória when the crime happened.

The trial took place five years after the crime and Guilherme de Pádua and Paula Thomaz were convicted of aggravated homicide for clumsy motives, with the victim being unable to defend themselves. He, 19 years old, and she, 18 years and 6 months old. However, with only seven years in prison, they were placed on parole.