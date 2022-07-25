Guilherme de Pádua talks about Daniella’s death documentary

Convicted of the murder of actress Daniella Perez, former actor and now pastor Guilherme de Pádua revealed this Sunday (7/25) that he watched the documentary Pacto Brutal, which tells more about the death of Glória Perez’s daughter. In a long video published on his social networks and on his YouTube channel, Guilherme says that the production was “totally partial”.

He was sentenced to serve 19 years in prison for Daniella’s death. In the published video, the former actor also made threats to present his version of the facts and bring new evidence of the crime for which he was convicted with his ex-wife, Paula Tomás.

“You’re going to watch a totally partial series. What does that mean? An investigative work, an investigative journalism, it intends to bring to light all the evidence, the evidence and present the hypotheses, which fit, with the dynamics of what was discovered, with the evidence, with the expertise”, said Guilherme, criticizing the production. .

Check out the video:

“HBO, such a famous channel, so professional, to make such a blunder, leave a gap so that a competitor can present the evidence, the evidence that is being withheld from you who are watching this show,” he continued.

Daniella Perez and Guilherme de Padua Daniella Perez and Guilherme de Pádua starred in a novel in the novel De Corpo e AlmaDisclosure Guilherme Padua William of Padua Today he is married to Juliana LacerdaReproduction / Instagram guilherme de padua_manifestation The couple supports President Jair BolsonaroReproduction / Instagram 0

“You can wait for me to bring you some things. It’s not to say ‘believe my version’, but for yourself to think, right? Something they are not doing, like that brown press, that press that is biased that wants to pull the sardine to one side. This series is entirely based on the prosecution’s version alone”, concluded the former actor.

Almost 30 years after the crime, HBO Max launched, last Thursday (7/21), the documentary series Brutal Pact: The Murder of Daniella Perez.