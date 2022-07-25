Guilherme de Pdua detonates HBO Max series and shoots: ‘I’ll bring things’



Douglas Lima – Special for Uai





07/25/2022 09:02

Former actor Guilherme de Pdua, convicted of murdering actress and dancer Daniella Perez (1970-1992), used his YouTube channel to comment on the series brutal pact, documentary production that premiered last Thursday (21/07). Pdua complained a lot about the result, calling the production partial, and highlighted that he learned about the documentary by surprise by the press and was not sought out to give his testimony. In addition, he threatened to present his version of the facts and new evidence about the crime he committed, along with his ex-wife, Paula Nogueira Toms.

“The news came out that I would have blocked my social media because I knew about this series. That’s not true, because in May 2020, when I left, I still didn’t know about this series. , I was not wanted”, he began.

“At that time, we were at the height of the pandemic. And, at that time, it seems that the debate was closed. The animosity was high, and my life involves several difficulties in communication. That’s why this pastor told me that. very useful to me, and the press has never given me a voice, because one side always pursues me, and quite rightly, I understand. If I were in their shoes, I would do that too. But since I am me, I need to defend. And social networks are useful for that”, he continued.

The now pastor of the Lagoinha Baptist Church in his hometown of Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, said he has tried to think as little as possible about the crime that shocked the country in 1992. According to him, there was a feeling of sadness and oppression, but He made a point of remembering that he is sure that those involved in the case, the family of the artist’s mother, the writer Gloria Perez, suffered much more. Daniella was 22 years old and at the height of her career. “I won’t play the victim, but it’s not pleasant [essa situao]”, he said. “I’ve spent nights trying to fix it, but there’s no way to fix the past,” he added.

Guilherme de Pdua also says that he watched the series the day after HBO released the first two episodes. “You are going to watch a totally partial series, what does that mean? An investigative work, an investigative journalism, it intends to bring to light all the evidence, the evidence and present the hypotheses, which fit, with the dynamics of what was discovered, with the evidence, with the skills”, he explained. “And HBO was able to do a very thorough thing and give us viewers the right to do our own analysis. HBO missed that opportunity,” he continued.

“I can devastatingly break some of the theses that are being presented. HBO, so famous, so professional, made such a blunder, left this gap so that a competitor can present the evidence, the evidence that is being withheld from you that is watching this series”. William of Padua

Today, at 52 years of age, and having served only seven years in a closed regime for aggravated homicide, with clumsy motives, de Padua said that he is considering opening the game and “bringing some things” about the case, without saying exactly what. “You can wait, I’ll bring you some things. Not to say believe my version, but for yourself to think, huh? Something they’re not doing, like that brown press, that biased press that wants to pull the sardine to one side , this series is entirely based on the indictment version alone,” he declared, staring at the camera.

The 4-minute, 8-second video will be available on Guilherme de Pdua’s YouTube channel, which has 2,700 subscribers. Check it out below: