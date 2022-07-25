Haaland pays curious praise to Guardiola at City: “He’s a little crazy, and I like that” | english football

With just over a week of training under Pep Guardiola, Haaland is able to draw his first conclusions about the Manchester City manager. And, as expected, they are good. After scoring his first goal for the club and securing the friendly win against Bayern Munich the Norwegian striker paid a curious compliment to the boss.

“Guardiola is a little crazy, and I like that. Then it will be fun. It’s only been a week, so I can’t say much, but I’ve been training well and I’m ready for what comes next.”

Haaland needed 11 minutes on the field to make his mark at City. He scored the goal that secured the 1-0 against Bayern and only played in the first half. With little modesty, the former Borussia Dortmund said he was not surprised by the good debut.

– As you all probably know, I have watched a lot of City games in recent years, and in recent years (the club) has been without a centre-forward, so of course I have found myself in these situations (from the goal play), so I’m not surprised – declared Haaland, in conversation with journalists.

And Guardiola? What did you think of Haaland’s first time in a City shirt? The coach approved of the Norwegian’s performance, but asked for a little calm.

– He scored a goal, which is important. That kind of goal, (with the ball passing) in front of the goalkeeper, he’s always there. It’s the first few minutes, he needs more pace and time, but it was 45 minutes, which is good for him. Let’s see how he reacts to the imperfections he’s had in the previous weeks. After we get back, we have long weeks to prepare for all the games over the weekend. In these two or three weeks, we will have the best form – evaluated the coach.

Manchester City played only two friendlies in pre-season: beat América-MEX 2-1 it’s the Bayern 1-0. Now, the team prepares for the official debut of the season, this Saturday, against Liverpool, in the FA Super Cup.