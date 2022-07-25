Hamilton ran out of water in 60°C heat on track in France | formula 1

Can you imagine doing more than 50 laps inside a Formula 1 car under the effects of a heat wave that hits the entire continent, for two hours, without access to hydration? That’s what happened to Lewis Hamilton in the French GP race this Sunday. Second place, the seven-time champion had a hard time without water while the track temperature was close to 60ºC and, in the air, above 30ºC – a record for the temperate European summer.

– I feel fantastic, but I got a little dehydrated. The drink bottle didn’t work during the race. I never drink during the test, this was the first time I tried it all year and nothing came out. I haven’t seen my weight now, but I think I’ve lost about three pounds. I’m looking forward to finishing the rest of the drink,” he revealed.

1 of 2 Lewis Hamilton arrived tired on the podium of the French GP this Sunday – Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images Lewis Hamilton arrived tired on the podium of the French GP this Sunday – Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

As soon as he arrived at the podium room, the seven-time champion immediately lay down on the floor, before heading to the race’s awards ceremony accompanied by his colleague George Russell, third place.

Hamilton, who on Sunday won his fifth podium in 2022, secured the result at the start of the race. He jumped from fourth to third at the start and fended off pressure from Sergio Pérez for the rest of the race.

With the mistake that took leader Charles Leclerc out of the race, he moved up to second despite failing to catch up with winner Max Verstappen.

– I couldn’t be happier. Of course if we had won it would have been a step further, but I definitely didn’t expect this result today. I was praying and hoping that we could fight for a podium, but I don’t believe we have a second place. This is huge for us – he celebrated.

The result was also the best of the seven-time champion in the current season, in addition to being his fourth consecutive podium – he came third in Canada, England and Austria.

2 of 2 Lewis Hamilton refreshes himself with “ice cream” at the French GP post-race press conference — Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images Lewis Hamilton refreshes himself with “ice cream” at the post-race press conference of the French GP – Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Leaders RBR and Ferrari are still a long way off (with a 44-point difference between the eight-time champion and the Italian runner-up), but the improvements brought by Mercedes to its car until the end of the first half of the season are encouraging the team.

– It was unfortunate for Charles, but we did a great job with the reliability of the car. I have a lot to thank the team for that. We know we don’t have the pace of the two teams ahead, but reliability is a key part of the process. George did a great job today too,” Hamilton concluded.

While some felt a lack of water, others intentionally gave it up. This was the case for Carlos Sainz, who came in fifth after starting in 19th due to penalties for changing engine components. The Spaniard did not want to fill his bottle to avoid increasing the weight of his car and making it faster.

– I didn’t drink because we are a little overweight (the car) and I decided not to install the bottle to buy a little more time. In the end I didn’t sweat much, but it was very hot – said the Ferrari driver.

