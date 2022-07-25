Have you ever thought about winning R$ 541.00 just playing on your cell phone? Discover the application that guarantees payments

Nowadays, who wouldn’t want to make money online? Even more without having to make any kind of effort or investment? At first glance, this is the purpose of micro-task applications. After all, these apps offer small payments to users who perform simple activities. One such application is Dots Connect. According to Brazilian youtubers, the application guarantees payments of R$ 541 in a few seconds.

In the videos, influencers do everything to convince followers to try their luck on the platform. For this, they claim that Dots Connect users can withdraw payments from the app in “3 seconds”. In addition, they use expressions such as “real money” and “proof of payment”. However, the public wants to know: does the app really pay? Check out our review of the platform below, according to official information.

Dots Connect – Discover the app that guarantees payments

First of all, to download Dots Connect and earn money from the platform, you need a mobile phone with the Android operating system. After all, the app is only available on the Play Store. Currently, about a thousand people have already downloaded the app. In other words, it is still a great novelty in the app store. The official description of the application is in Portuguese. However, it is clearly an automatic translation of a text from another language. Finally, it is worth remembering that the app is a project of an international company.

How to make money on Dots Connect? Withdrawal of R$ 541 is real?

According to the official description of Dots Connect, the platform works identically to other applications in the area. In this sense, users must play the app’s game, accumulate points, reach the minimum withdrawal amount, and then request payments. The Dots Connect game is a matching game. Therefore, the players’ objective is to match pieces of the same color and eliminate them from the screen.

In addition, it is important to deny the fraudulent promises of Brazilian youtubers. As we mentioned earlier, influencers claim that it is possible to withdraw more than BRL 500 in “seconds” with Dots Connect. This is an outright lie. First, no app in the area works with such expressive values. Thus, it is impossible to guarantee such huge profits with the application. In addition, Dots Connect is an international app. Therefore, it is not possible to “withdraw in seconds” or “receive via Pix”.

Is Dots Connect Trustworthy? Does the app guarantee real payments?

Dots Connect, primarily, is still a novelty on the Play Store. Due to the low number of downloads, the app does not yet have user reviews. Without these comments, it’s impossible to know if the app actually pays. After all, distrusting the promises of youtubers is always a good deal. The “proof of payment” influencers share can be easily faked, and as a result, they are not convincing. In summary, we don’t know if Dots Connect is reliable.

If you still want to download the app and try your luck on the platform, the download is available at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dotsconnect.real.game. That way, you don’t have to use the registration link that youtubers share.

Finally, Pronatec.pro.br DOES NOT guarantee payments or possible problems with websites, apps or games. Always research before downloading or accessing any platform on your mobile.