He really did! Bianca Andrade opens the game about love life and highlights: “I pay my bills”

In an interview with Splash UOL, influencer Bianca Andrade, also known as Boca Rosa, opened up about her personal, love and sexual life, during the recording of “Numanic 2“, starring singer Ludmilla.

On the occasion, the celebrity assured that she feels free to comment on her intimate relationships and dismissed concerns about the comments and criticism on the subject.

“Talking about sex, really, is the least of my problems. I try not to mention names because it runs away from my ethics, there are people involved. I am a free woman, single and I pay my bills. Why should I be afraid to say that I kiss on the mouth, I’m free, and ‘catch’ people around?”, she said.

However, it’s not all Bianca shares on social media. During the chat, the famous explained that she prefers to protect herself from exposure when she is going through delicate moments.

“I’m not that influencer who forces herself to show everything, all the time. This is not good for my mental health. There are times when I’m not well and I respect that. I don’t get anxious, you know? It’s a lie, I do, but I’m anxiously quiet in mine. I don’t like to share moments where I feel vulnerable,” she said.

Bianca Andrade is spotted with famous singer

According to information on the page “Gossip of the Day“, the influencer Bianca Andrade was caught in an atmosphere of romance with the singer Pedro Calais, from the band Lagum, whom she kissed during the birthday party of the singer Luísa Sonza.

Nonetheless, the two didn’t star in anything else besides that and did not comment on rumors of an alleged affair.

