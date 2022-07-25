Health intensifies vaccination against covid-19, measles, influenza and meningitis in ES

Photo: Tomaz Silva/Agência Brasil





The last week of July will be the intensification of vaccination coverage against Covid-19 and also others immunizing throughout the capixaba territory. The objective, according to the Secretary of State for Health (sesa), is to expand vaccination. Actions will take place throughout the week. D-Day is scheduled to take place next Saturday (30).

The expectation, according to a survey carried out by Sesa and the North, South, Central and Metropolitan Health regions, is that, for D-Day, about 50,700 doses are applied, among immunizers against covid-19, Influenza, Measles, Meningitisin addition to routine doses.

In all, 56 of the 78 municipalities signaled that they will participate. The definitions about scheduling or free demand, times and places are organized by each of the municipalities.

vaccines

For children from 03 years old, vaccines against covid-19 are available for immunization of the primary scheme. Booster doses for the population over 18 years of age will also be offered.

For Influenza, vaccination is available for the entire population, over six months of age. Measles and Meningitis are aimed at specific groups. See the list:

MEASLES

– Children from six months to under five years old;

– Health workers;

MENINGOCOCCAL MENINGITIS C (conjugated)

– Unvaccinated adolescents aged 13 to 19 years;

– Health workers.