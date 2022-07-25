Heat in Europe: Temperatures were only expected for 2050, according to British Meteorological Institute forecast | Fantastic

Fires destroyed homes and crops. Passengers felt unwell inside stopped trains because the railway lines could not withstand the excessive temperature. And last Tuesday (19) was the most attended day by the London Fire Department since the Second World War.

1 of 2 A policeman gives water to a British soldier on guard duty outside Buckingham Palace, during a heat wave in London, this Monday (18) – Photo: Matt Dunham/AP A policeman gives water to a British soldier on guard duty outside Buckingham Palace during a heat wave in London, Monday (18) – Photo: Matt Dunham/AP

Two years ago, the British Meteorological Institute, one of the most respected in the world, which has been collecting climate data for nearly 170 years, made this hypothetical weather forecast for 2050.

It was there, the map all reddish and temperatures very high for British standards: in the 40s. Something for almost 30 years from now… which became reality this week.

Rosie Oakes is a climate scientist at the British Meteorology Center. She says the team wasn’t surprised by the heat this week, and the thermometers up there are only going to get more frequent.

“The forecast was for temperatures of 40 degrees in one every hundred years. By the end of the century, the frequency will be once every three years,’ he says.

For some privileged people, the last few days in the UK have been one of crowded beaches, crowded parks and heat stroke. Britons shared their tan on the first 40 degree day in the country’s history on social media.

Luton Airport in London, was also marked. The track literally melted. Flights have been suspended.

2 of 2 Crew repairs London airport runway after reports of asphalt ‘melting’ – Photo: BBC via Reuters Staff repairs London airport runway after reports of asphalt ‘melting’ (Photo: BBC via Reuters)

In the case of the rail network, which is very important for the country, the steel rails were 20 degrees hotter than the air. And they ran the risk of deformation. This concern also applies to the pipes that pump water, to the power lines…

A British minister said that adaptation, following the model of other European countries, could take decades.

British environmental engineering professor Clare Heaviside says that, after this week’s record heat, a change in mindset is needed to plant trees in cities. See the full report in the video above.

Listen to Fantastico podcasts

the podcast This is fantastic is available on g1, Globoplay, Deezer, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music bringing great reports, investigations and fascinating stories in a podcast with the Fantástico journalism seal: depth, context and information. Follow, like or subscribe to This is fantastic on your favorite podcast player. Every Sunday there’s a new episode.