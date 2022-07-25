“Hire by Tuesday”; European defender is offered to Ceni and São Paulo fans react on the web

Currently, one of the biggest needs in São Paulo is the defensive sector; With that in mind, SPFC will evaluate the signing of a European football defender

This Saturday (23), São Paulo faced Goiás for another game of the Brazilian Championship. The feeling after the 3-3 draw (one more) was that of ‘disappointment’, as they were two more points that could help a lot the tricolor that played in a crowded stadium, where the fans did their part, but the team ended up conceding some goals that it shouldn’t.

One of the things that, once again, was wide open with the match is that Rogério Ceni needs players available, either for signings or around athletes from the medical department, especially in the defensive sector. With that in mind, SPFC analyzes a defender who was offered to the Club.

According to journalist Jorge Nicola, defender Raphael Rossi, who plays for Radomiak Radom, in Poland, was offered to the club in São Paulo. The player has offer from three other teams, but gives priority to signing with São Paulo and awaits an assessment by Ceni and the board.

“Absolute starter, he was even elected to last season’s Selection. He has two more years on his contract and it would take 250,000 euros, R$1.4 million to get him out of Radomiak. Rogério Ceni and Muricy Ramalho were left to assess the pros and cons. If Tricolor shows interest, it is possible that a deal will come out, if not, it will look for another opportunity for the next season“, revealed Nicholas.

On the web, the crowd seems to approve the signing, even without knowing the player, this is because the lack of options makes the business interesting: “I’ve never seen it in my life, but come on, we’re without a defender”, “Evaluate and hire by Tuesday”, “I’ve never seen it but I accept it too much”said some of the netizens.