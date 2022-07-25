history will not forgive Russia and criticizes NATO

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) in an interview with Rede Globo’s Fantástico, and said that history will not forgive Russia’s invasion of the country on February 24 this year. Today, the conflict completed 5 months.

I’m sorry that NATO didn’t listen to us. NATO should have defended us, should have treated us the same way it treats Sweden and Finland. Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian president, the country has been trying to dialogue with Russia for three years in an attempt to join the European Union and become part of NATO, but all attempts have failed.

“I have been trying for three years, through diplomacy, to find a way to negotiate and reach an understanding with the Russian Federation. With the help of dozens of leaders from Europe and the world, I proposed several meetings with President Putin to find solutions for that matter,” he began.

He continued: “The day after they convinced all the European leaders that they would never invade Ukraine, they just did it. So there’s nothing to regret. I think Russia will later regret historically about everything they did to us.” . And no one will forgive. History will not forgive and we will not forgive”.

The Ukrainian president stressed that he would have no way of “preparing” against an attack by Russia due to the neighboring country’s military and war power.

“There’s no way to prepare for this kind of thing. You know? There’s no way to be prepared for threats from a country that has nuclear weapons. Everyone says: ‘yes, it only threatens, but don’t worry, that won’t happen’ Could you imagine that some nuclear state could start shooting at civilians in Ukraine? How to prepare for that?”, commented the president.

Zelensky also commented that he would talk to Putin or anyone else in Russia who really wanted to stop the war.

“For me, it doesn’t matter who is on the other side, it doesn’t matter who is the leader there, the important thing is that there is a will to stop the war, and to kill people on their part. For that, you don’t even have to sit at the table with me That’s simple: it’s just stopping the war. It just depends on their will. If Russia follows civilized principles, respecting people, seeking an agreement without giving ultimatums, then we can talk.”

In the same interview, which had an excerpt broadcast by Jornal Nacional this week, Zelensky criticized Brazil’s neutrality, by decision of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in the face of the war in Ukraine.

far right

Asked if he had any regrets about the war, such as a desire to join NATO or even to support far-right groups in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine, Zelensky replied that he “never” supported any radical group and said there is no this group in the area.

“I’m not sure what you mean by far-right groups in the east of the country. I don’t understand what you’re talking about. We don’t have far-right groups in the east. I don’t know who those groups are. the Armed Forces of Ukraine. That’s the name. Armed Forces of Ukraine in the East.”

The president said the far-right group is radical “towards the Russian military who live to kill them”.

“This information you are saying is the information that the Russian Federation is spreading about some groups of nationalists. Simply, they are radical towards the Russian military who live to kill them. In such cases, any people should have a radical reaction. But I don’t recognize them as far-right groups. I’ve never supported any radical group,” he concluded.

Subsequently, the report interviewed Tanguy Baghdadi, a professor of International Relations, who denied Zelensky and said that it is not possible to deny the existence of far-right groups in Ukraine.

The professor explained that these groups, despite not having great representation with votes, are “armed, well trained, motivated, and represent a threat to the government, so the government wants to ensure that these groups are on its side, and they are deeply anti -Russia”.

As an example, Baghdadi cited the case of the Azov Battalion, incorporated into the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Perhaps Ukraine is the only country in the world to have neo-Nazi groups incorporated into the Armed Forces.”

Russia has already asked the Battalion to be considered a “terrorist organization”. Even the country led by Vladimir Putin uses the alleged Nazi threat in the territory as one of the arguments for the invasion of Ukraine.